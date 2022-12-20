The Bank of Japan expanded its 10-year Japanese government bond yield target band on Tuesday, surprising market participants, pushing the yen sharply higher, and led to a fall in government bonds. At the policy meeting of the BoJ, board members unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.
