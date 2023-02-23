South Korea’s central bank decided to hold its interest rate on Thursday, ending the tightening cycle that began 18 months ago, in order to assess the impact of past rate hikes. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided to keep the Base Rate unchanged at 3.50 percent. The central bank has hiked its policy rate by a total 300 basis points since August 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of Korea Halts Interest Rate Hike - February 23, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Advances Following Fed Minutes - February 22, 2023
- Fed Minutes Reveal Some Participants Favored Larger Rate Hike - February 22, 2023