South Korea’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the third straight meeting on Thursday but the bank chief signaled that more rate hikes cannot be ruled out due to the persistent inflation. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea, headed by Governor Rhee Chang-yong, unanimously decided to keep the Base Rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.
