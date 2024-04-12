The Bank of Korea decided to hold the benchmark rate unchanged at its current restrictive level for the tenth straight session on Friday, as policymakers see higher uncertainty regarding the inflation outlook. The Monetary Policy Board, led by Governor Rhee Chang-yong, unanimously decided to maintain the key base rate at 3.50 percent.
