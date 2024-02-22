The Bank of Korea left its benchmark rate unchanged for the ninth consecutive meeting on Thursday and vowed to maintain a restrictive stance to stabilize inflation at 2 percent.
The Monetary Policy Board, led by Governor Rhee Chang-yong, unanimously decided to maintain the key base rate at 3.50 percent.
