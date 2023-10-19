South Korea’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the sixth straight session and maintained its restrictive policy stance as geopolitical tensions pose upside risks to inflation. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea, governed by Rhee Chang-yong, decided to maintain the policy rate at 3.50 percent.
