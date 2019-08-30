Bank Of Korea Retains Key Rate As Expected

South Korea’s central bank maintained its key interest rate, as widely expected, after lowering it by a quarter-point last month to revive economy. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea, on Friday, decided to leave the base rate unchanged at 1.50 percent. The decision came in line with expectations. The bank had reduced its rate by 25 basis points in July.
