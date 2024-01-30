Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Tuesday morning, tracking commodity prices, and reports on U.S. consumer confidence and job openings. With the U.S. central bank set to announce its policy on Wednesday, and some crucial Canadian economic data due later in the week, the mood is likely to remain cautious.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- IMF Says ‘Soft Landing’ Likely - January 30, 2024
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Jumps To Two-Year High In January - January 30, 2024
- Eurozone Narrowly Avoids Recession - January 30, 2024