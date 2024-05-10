The UK economy ended a technical recession in the first quarter with the economic output growing better than expected and also marked the strongest since late 2021 led by a rebound in the services output and household spending. Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the fourth quarter, when the economy shrunk 0.3 percent, preliminary estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Better Than Expected Q1 Growth Leads UK Out Of Recession - May 10, 2024
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb To Highest Level Since August - May 9, 2024
- Bank Of England Moves Closer To Rate Cut - May 9, 2024