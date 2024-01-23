The UK budget deficit narrowed more than estimated in December on higher receipts and falling spending, giving room for the Chancellor to provide giveaways in the March budget ahead of elections. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, declined sharply by GBP 8.4 billion from the last year to GBP 7.8 billion in December, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due - January 23, 2024
- Better Than Expected UK Public Finance Adds Hopes Of Tax Cuts - January 23, 2024
- Bank Of Japan Stands Pat On Rates, YCC - January 23, 2024