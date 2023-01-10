Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the slowdown in the UK economy together with the tight labor market conditions will put a lid on domestic inflationary pressures and weaken the risk of persistent inflation. But the extent to which an easing in the labor market induced by monetary tightening will weigh against inflationary pressures will depend on the wider context, he noted.
