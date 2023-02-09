Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he is concerned about the continued persistence of inflation but forecast the rate to ease sharply this year. At the Treasury Select Committee hearing, Bailey said policymakers are concerned about persistence of inflation. That is why the monetary policy committee raised the interest rate.
