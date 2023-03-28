Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the UK central bank was on high alert since the failure of the U.S. technology sector focused lender Silicon Valley Bank in the past few weeks. “We are in a period of very heightened, frankly, tension and alertness,” Bailey said at the Treasury Select Committee hearing on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
