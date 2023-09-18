The Bank of England is all set to end its tightening cycle with a final rate hike this week as any further increase will push the UK economy into a deep recession. The record high wage growth as well as persistently high inflation strengthened the call for additional policy tightening. However, the past rate hikes have started to damp the economic activity.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- BoE Preview: Final Rate Hike On Cards - September 18, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Pulling Back Modestly Off Six-Month Highs - September 15, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates More Than Expected In September - September 15, 2023