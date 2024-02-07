The Bank of England is unlikely to consider further interest rate hikes as the likelihood of a greater persistence of inflation has diminished, a policymaker said Wednesday. “As I have become more confident that persistence is likely to evolve as embodied within our forecast, I have become less concerned that rates might need to be tightened further,” the policymaker Sarah Breeden said.
