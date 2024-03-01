Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday that an interest rate cut from the U.K. central bank was not imminent. “…in my baseline scenario the time for cutting Bank Rate remains some way off,” Pill said in a speech in Cardiff.
