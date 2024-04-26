The Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged near zero and the bank’s latest projections showed the underlying inflation staying around 2 percent that further damped expectations for aggressive tightening in future. The BoJ policy board, headed by Governor Kazuo Ueda, unanimously decided to hold the overnight interest rate at around 0 to 0.1 percent.
