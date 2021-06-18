The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus and announced the introduction of a new funding programme to support the efforts on climate change issues and also extended the deadline for Covid support programme. The board, governed by Haruhiko Kuroda, on Tuesday, voted 7-1, with 1 abstention, to hold the interest rate at -0.1 percent.
Read Full Story
BoJ Keeps Stimulus Unchanged; Mulls Funding Plans To Address Climate Change
The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus and announced the introduction of a new funding programme to support the efforts on climate change issues and also extended the deadline for Covid support programme. The board, governed by Haruhiko Kuroda, on Tuesday, voted 7-1, with 1 abstention, to hold the interest rate at -0.1 percent.