Bank of Japan left its ultra-loose monetary policy stance unchanged on Friday in the final meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, thus passing the baton to Kazuo Ueda who was just confirmed by the Japanese parliament Diet as his successor. The decision was in line with economists’ view as policymakers were widely expected to maintain status quo in the last meeting of Kuroda’s decade-long term.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- BoJ Leaves Policy Stance Unchanged At Kuroda’s Final Meeting - March 10, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due - March 10, 2023
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Reach Highest Level In Over Two Months - March 9, 2023