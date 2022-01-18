BoJ Retains Monetary Policy; Upgrades Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy stimulus unchanged, as widely expected, and lifted its inflation projection for the next fiscal year citing rising commodity prices. The policy board, governed by Haruhiko Kuroda, on Tuesday, voted 8-1, to hold the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.
