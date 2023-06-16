Despite rising inflationary pressures, the Bank of Japan continued to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy in contrast to the stance of its hawkish peers. At the second rate-setting meeting chaired by new Governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday, policymakers unanimously voted to maintain a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent.
