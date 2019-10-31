BoJ Signals Further Monetary Easing

The Bank of Japan maintained its policy rates but it signaled further monetary easing going forward as the economy is set to expand at a slower pace amid weaker inflation outlook. The central bank said short and long-term interest rates are expected to remain at their current or lower levels as long as it is necessary to achieve the price stability target.
