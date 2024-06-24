The board of the Bank of Japan discussed the chance of an early rate hike as there is rising upside risks to prices, according to the summary of opinions at the monetary policy meeting on June 13 and 14. “.there is a possibility that prices will deviate upward from the baseline scenario if another pass-through of recent cost increases to consumer prices happens,” the summary said.
