The Bank of Japan said it is set to assess the sustainability of monetary easing policy as consumer prices are expected to remain under downward pressure for a prolonged period due to the Covid-19 impact. As economic activity and prices have remained under prolonged downward pressure, there is a need to support the economy and thereby achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, the bank sai
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- BoJ To Assess Sustainability Of Monetary Easing Policy - December 18, 2020
- Dollar Continues To Slide Amid Rising Stimulus Hopes - December 17, 2020
- Philly Fed Index Indicates Significantly Slower Growth In December - December 17, 2020