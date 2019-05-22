BoJ’s Harada Sees Need For More Monetary Stimulus Without Delay

Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said monetary easing should be strengthened further without delay. “If the economy deteriorates to the extent that achieving the 2 percent price stability target in the long term becomes difficult, I view it as necessary to strengthen monetary easing without delay,” he told business leaders in Nagasaki.
