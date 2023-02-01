Brazil’s factory activity continued to deteriorate at the start of the year, though the pace of decline softened since December amid slower reductions in output and new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, official data showed that producer price inflation slowed further in December.
