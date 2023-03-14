The UK unemployment rate remained stable in the three months to January and wages grew slowly, raising the possibility of an interest rate pause from the Bank of England after ten successive rate hikes. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday. The rate was forecast to rise slightly to 3.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- British Jobless Rate Stays Stable; Wage Growth Slows - March 14, 2023
- Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Remains Near Historical Lows - March 14, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals - March 13, 2023