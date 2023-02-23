UK retailers expect sales to decline next month and remained pessimistic about the business outlook, survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday. A net 2 percent of retailers said their sales volume increased in the year to February, the Distributive Trades Survey showed.
