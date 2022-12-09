Britons’ inflation expectations for the coming year slowed slightly in November but their outlook for the medium-term inflation was higher suggesting that inflation is considered to be more sticky, results of a survey by the Bank of England showed Friday. The one-year ahead consumer price inflation is seen at 4.8 percent compared to 4.9 percent estimated in August, a quarterly survey showed.
