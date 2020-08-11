A California court ruled that Uber and Lyft must classify their drivers as employees in a preliminary injunction issued on Monday. However, the court has stayed the injunction for 10 days to allow the ride-hailing service providers to appeal the decision.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- California Court Orders Uber, Lyft To Classify Drivers As Employees - August 10, 2020
- Singapore Q2 GDP Drops 13.2% On Year In Q2 - August 10, 2020
- New Zealand Electronic Spending Rises 1.2% In July - August 10, 2020