Canada 1 Year Bond Yield was 0.70 percent on Thursday December 2, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity. Historically, the Canada 52 Week Bill Yield reached an all time high of 2.18 in November of 2018. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada 52W.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canada 52 Week Bill Yield - December 2, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Consolidates Ahead of Employment Data - December 2, 2021
- Canada Commodity Prices YoY - December 2, 2021