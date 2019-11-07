Asylum Applications in Canada increased to 5187 Persons in April from 4133 Persons in March of 2018. Asylum Applications in Canada averaged 2342.94 Persons from 1999 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 8695 Persons in August of 2017 and a record low of 661 Persons in February of 2013. In Canada, asylum applications refer to persons whose application is pending at any stage in the asylum process. It is a monthly estimate based on annual figures. This page provides – Canada Asylum Applications- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

