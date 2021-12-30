Small Business Sentiment in Canada increased to 62.60 points in December from 62.24 points in November of 2021. Small Business Sentiment in Canada averaged 61.93 points from 2000 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 74.07 points in April of 2002 and a record low of 30.84 points in March of 2020. CFIB’s Business Barometer tracks small business confidence, expectations and operating conditions in Canada. It was revised as of the May 2009 issue. It is based on the same survey question on 12-month future business performance expectations collected annually 1987-2000, quarterly 2001-2008 and monthly since late 2008. The index is a weighted average of response scores: 100 for stronger performance, 50 for same performance, and 0 for weaker performance. The data are not seasonally adjusted. This page provides – Canada CFIB Business Barometer Index- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story