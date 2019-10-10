Canada Exports of Aircraft Aircraft Engines And

Exports of (bop) – Aircraft, Aircraft Engines And in Canada increased to 2026.40 CAD Million in August from 1742.80 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Aircraft, Aircraft Engines And in Canada averaged 1059.96 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2281.10 CAD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 172.30 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Aircraft, Aircraft Engines And.

