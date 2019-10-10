Canada Exports of Aircraft

Exports of (bop) – Aircraft in Canada increased to 902.50 CAD Million in August from 650.60 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Aircraft in Canada averaged 507.22 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1419.70 CAD Million in November of 2001 and a record low of 2.10 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Aircraft.

