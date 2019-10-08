Exports of (bop) – Clothing, Footwear and Accesso in Canada increased to 262.70 CAD Million in August from 245 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Clothing, Footwear and Accesso in Canada averaged 186.83 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 333.20 CAD Million in July of 2002 and a record low of 36.80 CAD Million in December of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Clothing, Footwear And Accesso.

