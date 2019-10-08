Exports of (bop) – Clothing, Footwear and Textile in Canada increased to 466.60 CAD Million in August from 447 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Clothing, Footwear and Textile in Canada averaged 367.60 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 632 CAD Million in July of 2002 and a record low of 89 CAD Million in December of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Clothing, Footwear And Textile.

