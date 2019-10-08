Exports of (bop) – Natural Gas Liquids and Relate in Canada decreased to 216.70 CAD Million in August from 233.40 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Natural Gas Liquids and Relate in Canada averaged 140.46 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 293 CAD Million in September of 2008 and a record low of 24.20 CAD Million in October of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Natural Gas Liquids And Relate.

