Exports of (bop) -natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquid in Canada decreased to 811.10 CAD Million in August from 817.30 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) -natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquid in Canada averaged 1304.57 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4925.50 CAD Million in October of 2005 and a record low of 299.30 CAD Million in March of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) -natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquid.

Read Full Story