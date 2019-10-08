Exports of (bop) – Nickel Ores and Concentrates in Canada increased to 48.20 CAD Million in August from 0.20 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Nickel Ores and Concentrates in Canada averaged 5.17 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 180.50 CAD Million in July of 2007 and a record low of 0 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Nickel Ores And Concentrates.

