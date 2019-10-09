Exports of (bop) – Pharmaceutical and Medicinal P in Canada increased to 1151.50 CAD Million in August from 1002.30 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Pharmaceutical and Medicinal P in Canada averaged 391.11 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1391.60 CAD Million in January of 2016 and a record low of 16.70 CAD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Pharmaceutical And Medicinal P.

