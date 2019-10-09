Exports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Finished Pr in Canada decreased to 242.40 CAD Million in August from 245.30 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Finished Pr in Canada averaged 197.64 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 340.50 CAD Million in January of 2016 and a record low of 29 CAD Million in July of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Plastic And Rubber Finished Pr.

