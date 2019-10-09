Exports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Products in Canada increased to 1213.40 CAD Million in August from 1199.30 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Products in Canada averaged 868.64 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1414.20 CAD Million in November of 2016 and a record low of 190.90 CAD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Plastic And Rubber Products.

