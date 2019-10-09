Exports of (bop) – Plastic Resins in Canada increased to 653.30 CAD Million in August from 643.70 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Plastic Resins in Canada averaged 428.79 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 743.40 CAD Million in August of 2015 and a record low of 81.90 CAD Million in September of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Plastic Resins.

