Exports of (bop) – Plastic&rubber Basic Products in Canada increased to 317.60 CAD Million in August from 310.30 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Plastic&rubber Basic Products in Canada averaged 242.21 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 358.90 CAD Million in December of 2015 and a record low of 68 CAD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Plastic&rubber Basic Products.

