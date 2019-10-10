Canada Exports of Crude Oil and Crude Bitumen

Exports of (bop) – Crude Oil and Crude Bitumen in Canada increased to 6988 CAD Million in August from 6791.80 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Crude Oil and Crude Bitumen in Canada averaged 2796.84 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 8640.80 CAD Million in May of 2014 and a record low of 277.10 CAD Million in November of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Crude Oil And Crude Bitumen.

