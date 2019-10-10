Canada Exports of Dairy Products

Exports of (bop) – Dairy Products in Canada increased to 41.40 CAD Million in August from 31.50 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Dairy Products in Canada averaged 24.47 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 56.20 CAD Million in January of 2003 and a record low of 3.10 CAD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Dairy Products.

Read Full Story