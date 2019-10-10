Canada Exports of Dyes and Pigments Petrochemic

Exports of (bop) – Dyes and Pigments, Petrochemic in Canada increased to 280.50 CAD Million in August from 271.30 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Dyes and Pigments, Petrochemic in Canada averaged 210.52 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 455.80 CAD Million in July of 2008 and a record low of 46 CAD Million in June of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Dyes And Pigments, Petrochemic.

