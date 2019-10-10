Canada Exports of Farm Fishing and Intermediate

Exports of (bop) – Farm, Fishing and Intermediate in Canada increased to 3417.60 CAD Million in August from 3383.40 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Farm, Fishing and Intermediate in Canada averaged 1499.78 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3597.90 CAD Million in June of 2019 and a record low of 441.70 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Farm, Fishing And Intermediate.

