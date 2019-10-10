Canada Exports of Metalworking Machinery

Exports of (bop) – Metalworking Machinery in Canada increased to 29.90 CAD Million in August from 22.90 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Metalworking Machinery in Canada averaged 27.39 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 63.10 CAD Million in October of 1997 and a record low of 4.40 CAD Million in July of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Metalworking Machinery.

